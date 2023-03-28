Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.76.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
