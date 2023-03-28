Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

