StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 2.22.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.