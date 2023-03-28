StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Further Reading

