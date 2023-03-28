DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $41.60 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 164,016 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

