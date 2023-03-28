StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 702,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after buying an additional 608,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 574,590 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.