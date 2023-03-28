Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PW stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Power REIT
