Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

