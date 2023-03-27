Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $206.14 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $534.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

