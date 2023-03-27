Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 841 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $497.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $220.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.59.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

