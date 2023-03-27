Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

NFLX opened at $328.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.16. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

