UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 30,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $479.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

