Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

TMO opened at $558.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

