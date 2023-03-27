Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 30,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $479.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $446.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

