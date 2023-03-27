Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

