Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

