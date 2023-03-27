FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

