Sage Capital Advisors llc Invests $208,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $203.35 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

