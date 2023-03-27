Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day moving average of $246.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

