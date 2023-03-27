Provident Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,312 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,735,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.