Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

