Tsfg LLC Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,004,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.41 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

