Tsfg LLC Sells 6,759 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.