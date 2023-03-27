Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 566 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $311.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

