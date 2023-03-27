Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.21 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

