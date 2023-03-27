Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $476.00 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

