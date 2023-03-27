CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

