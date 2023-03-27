Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

