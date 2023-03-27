Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,494 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $248.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

