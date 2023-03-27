Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 62,217 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $107.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

