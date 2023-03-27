Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $108.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

