Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $11.88 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $158.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

