Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.5 %

BAC stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

