Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

