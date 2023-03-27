Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 10,120 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

BAC stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

