iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after buying an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after buying an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

