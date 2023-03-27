Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 594 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $214.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

