Reliant Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 471,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

