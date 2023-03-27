iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

