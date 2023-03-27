Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $149.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

