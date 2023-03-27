PSI Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $190.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 905.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

