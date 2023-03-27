Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 53 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $236.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

