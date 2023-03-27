CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $180.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

