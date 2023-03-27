Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

LMT stock opened at $476.97 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

