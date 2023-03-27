SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $224,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 151,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 218,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

