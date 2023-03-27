Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676,545 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.44 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

