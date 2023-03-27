Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $96.44 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

