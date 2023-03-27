BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,595 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

