CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

