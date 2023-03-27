Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $188.16 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

