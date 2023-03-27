NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

