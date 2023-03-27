Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 317 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $644.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.50. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.



BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

